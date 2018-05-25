Krichbaum: Albania not ready for the opening of negotiations with EU

Publikuar | 16:52

Gunther Krichbaum again points out that the opening of Albania’s membership negotiations with the European Union is premature. The head of the European Affairs Committee in the German Parliament did not hide the skepticism of the next step that brings our country closer to Brussels.

“Before the summer, we need to decide on opening accession negotiations with Albania. I think it’s still too soon”.

For the Christian Democrats represented by the head of the Commission for European Affairs in the German parliament Gunther Krishbaum, Albania has yet to show especially in the “fight against corruption and organized crime that reaches to the highest ranks of the government”.

Germany is expected to make a decision for Albania before the June summit. For this issue, the Bundestag has also established a commission with deputies of both wings, one of whom, Christian Democrat Florian Hahn visited Tirana on Thursday where he met with the country’s top political leaders./tvklan.al