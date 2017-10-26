Kryemadhi: SOROS Foundation in Albania has worked against SMI

Publikuar | 21:47

SMI Speaker Monika Kryemadhi has stated that the SOROS Foundation and its funded organizations in Albania have worked against the Socialist Movement for Integration.

Through a live declaration for the TV show “Opinion” in the Klan Tv, Kryemadhi said that the SOROS Foundation over these years has tapped the Albanian society.

“SOROS Foundation for 20 years in Albania has tapped everything. The whole society is tired and we do not know what to believe. We are suspicious about every single thing. The biggest problem facing Albanians today is that they don’t know who to trust. What I want to say is that regarding SMI, the SOROS Foundation has BEEN spreading fake news but also manipulating our statements,” Kryemadhi said.

SMI chairwoman accused the Albanian government of being caught in the crime, while Prime Minister Edi Rama described it as “the head of the crime in Albania”.

“The head of crime in Albania has only one name, that is Edi Rama. Why is Edi Rama afraid of Saimir Tahiri? At first Rama wanted the truth and then he defended him. Because Tahiri threatened him. This is the police director today? What about his family? The situation is worse than it seems,” Monika Kryemadhi said./tvklan.al