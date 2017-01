Kryeministri Rama mbetet në Singapor, avari në avion

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 21: A man walkes in front of Lufthansa airplanes at the Frankfurt Airport on October 21, 2014 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Vereinigung Cockpit, the labor union that represents the pilots, launched the two-day strike yesterday that has been expanded from short and medium-distance flights on the first day to long haul flights today, affecting over 100,000 passengers. This is the seventh strike by Lufthansa and Germanwings (a Lufthansa subsidiary) pilots this year as the union attempts to maintain the Lufthansa pilots' early retirement guarantee, a benefit that Lufthansa is trying to cut. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)