Meta: The vote against the US, beyond my imagination

Publikuar | 22:02

I never thought that our country could vote against the US. ” This is what in an interview for Blendi Fevziu in “Opinion”, President Ilir Meta said, focusing on Albania’s stance against the decision of the United States of America to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the UN Assembly agency.

“I never personally thought that such a vote could take place in such a situation when the demands were made public by both the US President and US Ambassador to the UN”.

The head of state said that Albania’s positions on important issues should be well-consulted and stressed that broad consensus needs to be found on important issues.

“Albania’s positions on important issues, especially in relation to our most important allies, must be sufficiently stable, reliable and well-consulted. So they should reflect a consensus, not just a state one, but also a broader consensus for reasons because we have important issues such as the Kosovo issue, the issues of Albanians in the region that require great accountability to maintain international credibility”.

Further, Meta said that the president has and will play a role in foreign policy and stressed that he will be in defense of national and national interests.

“There is no doubt that the President and the President will always play a role in foreign policy when this is necessary and is in defense of national and national interests”./tvklan.al