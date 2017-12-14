Murdered the police officer, life imprisonment to David Qose

Publikuar | 17:27

The Serious Crimes Court has sentenced to life imprisonment David Qose, accused of murdering police officer Ardian Kodra.

The incident happened in Torovica, Lezha. Qosja was known as a mentally ill person.

The whole event started when a fire pit found on the Mountain of Torovica, which according to the residents of the area was fired due to gunshots of the young man.

At the scene, numerous police forces went to him, calling on him to surrender, but faced the opposition of the 30-year-old who has shot in the direction of blue uniforms by getting into his apartment./tvklan.al