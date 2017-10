New vice ministers announced, names

Publikuar | 15:00

Prime Minister Edi Rama announced today new cabinet cabinet vice ministers.

It is evident that in some of the main Ministries there are up to 4 deputy ministers. Such are the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Water Administration, which will have four Deputy Ministers.

The presentation was made by the Prime Minister at the National Assembly of the Socialist Party.

Ministry of Finance and Economy, 4 deputy ministers

-Erion Luci Deputy Minister of Finance

-Albana Shkurta Deputy Minister of Economy

-Danja Sorensen, Deputy Minister of Finance

-Elton Haxhi Deputy Minister of Fourth Quarter

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, 4 deputy ministers

-Hamdi Bunati

-Elvis Haliko

-Roina Chinari

-Artan Shkreli

Ministry of Interior, 4 deputy ministers

-Rovena Voda

-Julian Hodaj

-Romina Kuko

-Besfor Lamallari

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Europe, 3 deputy ministers

-Klea Maliqi

-Artemisa Dralo

-Etjen Xhafaj

Ministry of Defense, 1 deputy minister

-Petro Koçi

Ministry of Justice, 2 deputy ministers

-Toni Gogu

-Teuta Godo

Ministry of Health, 4 deputy ministers

-Ermira Pacolli

-Bardhyka Kospiri

-Ilirjana Bajraktari

-Ardian Ajaku

Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, 4 deputy ministers

-Besa Shahini

-Ervin Demo

-Kostandin Shkurti

-Shop Nikolgega

Ministry of Tourism and Environment, 2 deputy ministers

-Ornela Çuçi

-Arrullah Ceku

Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Water Administration, 4 deputy ministers

-Dhimo Kote

-Ermira Rusi

-Ilir Halilaj

-Roland Kristo

Ministry of Culture, 1 deputy minister

-Valbona Qirjaku

/tvklan.al