Oil workers protest after ARMO’s shutdown

The official announcement of the shutdown of the ARMO oil refinery has caused protests of the oil workers. Hundreds of oilmen marched in the Fier city to protest in front of the prefecture. They seek the return to function of the refinery, while refusing to register as unemployed, and get the “unemployment payment”.

If no solution is found, the oil workers warn of escalation of the protest. 1200 Fier and Ballsh workers were left jobless IRTC Oil closure, which had managed the refinery.

The American firm registered in the islands of Virginia in collaboration with an Albanian employed ARMO in September 2016, and has left for a few weeks leaving another $ 60 million debt to the fiscal authorities in Albania. Official sources told Klan Television that the Tax Department has filed a letter to all the second-tier banks to block the firm’s accounts./tvklan.al