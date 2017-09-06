Online prostitution network destroyed, 7 arrested

Publikuar | 16:44

Albanian police successfully finalized on Wednesday a raid coded “Chat-Line 3” destroying an online prostitution network. Six women and a man were arrested in flagrance during this raid.

The police raid was based on previously obtained confidential information and a well-organized investigative work. The network’s administrator, Tresa used to hire young girls exploiting them for virtual prostitution purposes through a site known as “Adult Work”. This illicit activity was conducted in an apartment situated in ‘Bajram Curri’ boulevard.

A total of 9 PC, 9 monitors, 9 PC cameras, two laptops, 16 plastic sex-toys and other objects used for sexual purposes were seized in quality of material proofs.

The arrested individuals will now be prosecuted on grounds of incitement to prostitution and prostitution exploitation.