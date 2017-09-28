OSCE-ODIHR: 25th June elections in accordance with EU standards

Publikuar | 20:03

The OSCE / ODIHR published the final report on the June 25th elections, in which it estimates that they were held in accordance with OSCE guidelines, other international obligations and democratic standards.

European election arbitrator puts emphasis on the 18 May agreement reached between Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader Lulzim Basha.

The process took place following the political pact with the leader of the Socialist Party and that of the Democratic Party, which ensured the participation of the opposition in the elections.

On the other hand, OSCE estimates that politicization of election-related institutions could be not avoided, thus lowering the electorate’s confidence.

The ongoing politicization of election-related institutions, as well as multiple accusations of vote buying and pressure on voters, shrunk public confidence in the election process.

Election day has been regular, the report continues, while underlines the failure to implement several procedures at several polling stations, emphasizing the delay in starting the election process. Also, some of the irregularities noted in the report are group voting and interference from party activists in some centers.

An important part of the OSCE / ODIHR’s assessment includes the amendments agreed in the May 18 agreement between the two major parties, including campaign financing and political advertising in the media.

Concerning the latter, the OSCE estimates that the Central Election Commission did not take measures to clarify the discrepancies associated with the advertising campaign in the media. The first reaction to the report was made by Prime Minister Rama in Parliament that he rejects all opposition claims so far that the elections were bought by the crime./tvklan.al