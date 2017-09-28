OSCE-ODIHR report/ Opposition’s leader Basha reacts

Publikuar | 20:44

Democratic Party chairman Lulzim Basha reacted shortly after the OSCE / ODIHR report on the 25 June elections was published. According to Basha OSCE-ODIHR confirms that the vote of citizens was threatened, violated and traded.

“The newly released OSCE-ODIHR report on June elections confirm that in these elections citizens’ vote was threatened, violated and traded.

The OSCE claims that the elections were held in a climate of lack of confidence in the electoral process and the holding of joint elections and freedom.

The report points out that the June 25th vote marked a number of fundamental irregularities that directly affected the election result.” Basha said.

He further adds that OSCE points out that media coverage has favored the SP. Not only TV time has been in favor of the SP, in some national media PS has been given almost twice as much time as DP, but the Socialist Party has been conveyed almost always positively while the opposition has been accompanied by negative and critical tones from the main media.

Earlier today OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) noted in its final report a general lack of public trust in the integrity of the electoral process and recommended that authorities and political parties undertake robust efforts to fight the buying of votes./tvklan.al