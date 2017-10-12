Parliament/ Session began with clashes; Basha to Ruçi: “Do not bring the Parliament to ruin!”

Publikuar | 15:13

Democrat leader, Lulzim Basha, involved in a debate with Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruçi. After last week tensions when DP deputies blocked the assembly podium for hours, as today’s session started with clashes between majority and the opposition.

The debate was caused by a proposal made by Union for Human Rights Protection chairman (UHRP), Vangjel Dule for the removal from session’s agenda of the law for minorities.

Basha reminded Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruçi of last week’s session and called on “not to put the Parliament into a scandal.”

“Your duty is to comply with the regulation. The MP (Dule) demanded the implementation of the regulation. You cannot amend the regulation by vote. Learn this! You do not have this power. Nobody granted you this power. Nor can you acquire it; you cannot usurp it. Implement the regulation! Do not bring the Parliament’s works to run as you did last week. Maybe it’s an order just like the one of the last week because you do not want to face it, but I am saying it once again: Do not bring the Parliament to ruin! Implement the regulation! The regulation contains several provisions about how to present laws before the Parliament.” Basha said./tvklan.al