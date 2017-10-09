PM Rama: EU unfair to Albania and Kosovo

Publikuar | 16:36

Unhappy with the stance that the European Union is holding on Albania has been featured by Prime Minister Edi Rama in an interview with Vienna’s “Standard” newspaper.

He deplores the fact that Serbia-Montenegro is negotiating with Brussels, while Albania is not open to green light for membership talks, although in some areas it is ahead of these countries.

“Albania was a NATO member before Montenegro. In addition, we are making some judicial reform decisions, also before Montenegro. It is fantastic that Serbia and Montenegro are negotiating with the EU, but it is unfair that we are not doing it.”

The head of the Albanian government also spoke about the isolation that the EU is making to Kosovo by setting the demarcation visa liberalization as a condition.

“They have been given conditions to win the visa-free regime. The EU says: first, there must be an agreement on demarcation with Montenegro, while negotiating with Serbia, a country that has not even recognized Kosovo, without counting the borders of Kosovo.”

In an interview with the Austrian newspaper “Standard”, Prime Minister Rama was asked if there were discussions within the Socialist Party for the election of Gramoz Ruci as chairman of the Assembly as he served as interior minister during 91 when four people were killed in the Shkodra demonstration . The head of the government replied that Gramoz Ruçi was cleared of the investigations that had been carried out for that event and that the Socialist Party had disconnected links with the past. /tvklan.al