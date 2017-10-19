PM salutes Elbasan police officers discharge

Publikuar | 15:59

The dismissal of Elbasan district police officers was saluted by Prime Minister Rama, who states that those involved with organized crime can not keep the blue police uniform of the State Police.

“I salute the discharge of Elbasan Police Directory chain of command due to their incapacity to fight the crime. Everyone who has ties with the organized crime or lack of courage to fight it should no longer wear the police uniform”, stated PM Rama.

Further, Rama added that the State Police is doing everything to fight the crime, after cleaning Albania from cannabis, adding that no one can stop them in this war./tvklan.al