President commemorates 75th anniversary of Peza Conference

Publikuar | 15:54

75th anniversary of Peza Conference was commemorated in Peza, a county near Tirana, where Albanians sought to unite against the fascist invaders.

President Ilir Meta was invited to the celebrations as he said that the meaning of this day should serve to the present.

“We are here to express our deepest gratitude to all those representatives who left political differences and ideas and joined here in Peza for a common and major goal for liberating the country from the conqueror. We are here to express our gratitude to the people of Peza and to the extraordinary patriot Myslym Peza, who thanks to his patriotism, his bravery, his covenant helped to unite here the most patriotic forces of the time, nationalists, antifascists, communists in a common platform. “

According to the head of state, Peza Conference put Albania on the right path of freedom against the Nazi-fascist invasion./tvklan.al