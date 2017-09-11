President Meta launches his first official visit in Italy

Publikuar | 17:00

President of the Republic of Albania, Ilir Meta, launched today an official visit to Italy, with the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

In a statement distributed by the head of state’s press office, it is said that during the joint meeting, will be discussed.issues of importance to the two-party strategic partnership.

Also a main point of the meetings will be the two-party relations between Albania and Italy, our country’s European path, the fight against organized crime, as well as the topics of the international reality.

During the meeting President Meta stressed that Italy has been and will remain a versatile and irreplaceable partner for Albania.

Meta paid particular importance to the issue of reaching an agreement with Italian authorities in the field of social security for Albanians living in Italy, as well as affirming their values and increasing contributions to Italian economic, social and political life.

Particular attention was paid by the two Presidents to co-operation on security and order issues, highlighting the need for increased coordination and co-operation between law enforcement institutions to effectively combat organized crime, terrorism, illegal trafficking in the Mediterranean and on the two sides of the Adriatic, in particular that of narcotics as a danger not only for Albania and Italy but also for the whole Europe.

The two presidents shared the view that the successful implementation of the justice reform will directly affect the efficiency of the fight against organized crime and corruption, as well as the country’s rapid rapprochement with the European Union./tvklan.al