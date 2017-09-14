President Meta participates Albanian-British joint military training

President of the Republic, Ilir Meta, same time General Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Naval Military Base of the “Kepi i Palit”, in the framework of the “Distinguished Visitors Day”, where he attended and was closely acquainted with the Albanian-Brittish joint Exercise “Soldier Eagle 17.”
During the training event attended by United Kingdom Ambassador Duncan Norman MBE, Chief of Staff of Great Britain, Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of General Staff Brigadier General Bardhyl Kollçaku, etc. attendees were introduced to the training program following the on-site demonstration of the Albanian-British military operation as NATO allies.
President said for the media that the role of the UK has historically been very important and its commitment to the future is also important for the security of Europe, the entire Atlantic space, and for coping with global challenges.
“We thank Great Britain for these excellent experiences that it has brought and for the support provided so far, but I am certainly convinced that it will also give in the future to modernize our Armed Forces and to increase the capacities of our own forces armed. “/ tvklan.al