President Meta receives in a meeting Serbia’s official

Publikuar | 18:53

The President of the Republic, Ilir Meta, received today in a special meeting the Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Mrs. Gordana Čomić, who is also a Women’s Political Network activist and is paying a two-day visit to Albania to participate the Forum on “Albania and Serbia – Towards a Common Future in the European Union”.

President meta welcomed Mrs Čomić’s visit to Albania, congratulating her participation in a forum of non-governmental organizations and stressed that these types of initiatives and forums that promote the co-operation between the two countries and enhance people’s contacts should be supported and encouraged more.

While referring to Albania-Serbia bilateral relations, President Meta praised their positive performance and the good spirit of growing co-operation.

Both interlocutors shared the same view of the necessity to further strengthening the regional cooperation, considering it as an essential element not only for consolidating peace and enhancing safety in the region, but also within the European agenda and EU integration.

In this context, President Meta praised the latest encouraging messages coming from the parties for the possibility of revitalizing the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. /tvklan.al