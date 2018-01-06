President Meta visits the Metropolis of Korça city

President Ilir Meta met in the Metropolis of Korça with His Eminence, Monsignor Johan Pelushi. Metropolitan of Korca, Monsignor Johan Pelushi gave President Meta a special icon of St. Illyria. Saint Illyrian, of Illyrian origin, is the saint of Orthodox Christian believers.
Meta congratulates all Orthodox Christian believers enjoying the Day of Blessed Water
Also Meta met with the Metropolitan of Korça and the World Bektashis, Edmond Brahimaj.
He said that the presence of the Bektashis world captain is an indication of excellent religious harmony.
Metropolitan of Korca, Johan Pelushi thanked President Meta for giving Anastas Janullatos an Albanian citizenship
“Thanksgiving and gratitude to President Meta on behalf of all Orthodox believers in Korça”, said Monsignor Johan Pelushi./tvklan.al