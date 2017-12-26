Prosecution requires mandate removal for two MPs

The Prosecution has requested the Central Election Commission to enforce the Decree on Decriminalization, to remove the mandate of two MPs. Sources close to the CEC reported that it is about PDIU MP, Aqif Rakipi and SMI MP, Gledion Rehovica.
It is also learned that these two names are part of a five-choice petition, but the other three are municipal councilors. The letter was signed by the head of the Special Prosecution Office for Decriminalization at the Prosecutor General’s Office, Rovena Gashi.
The latter is taught to explain in the material addressed to the CEC that from the prosecution’s investigations it turns out that the two MPs had legal problems when they previously lived abroad, which they did not declare on the Decriminalization Form./tvklan.al