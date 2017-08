Pyetjet më çmendura që bëhen në Google

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Authorities have arrested a Northern California man suspected of attacking the headquarters of Internet search giant Google with Molotov cocktails and a gun. Mountain View police arrested Raul Diaz on the company's campus shortly after midnight Thursday, June 30, 2016. The 30-year-old is charged with one count of arson in connection with an attempted firebombing of a Google vehicle used to map streets. Authorities are investigating whether the 30-year-old is connected to two other attacks, including the torching a company self-driving car and the shooting out of office windows. (ANSA/AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) [CopyrightNotice: Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu]