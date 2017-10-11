Rama in Italy, Meeting with Premier Gentilioni

Publikuar | 18:02

Albania and Italy are seeking to make steps forward with co-operation in important areas such as security, justice, economy and culture.

The need for increased co-operation was highlighted at a meeting held a few minutes ago in Rome, between Prime Minister Rama and his Italian counterpart, Gentilioni.

After the official meeting, the two prime ministers are expected to hold a joint press conference.

Italy is one of the countries that has always supported the membership of Albania in the European Union.

The Albanian government has listed it as one of the three strategic partners of Albania./tvklan.al