Rama urges business to join fight against informality

Publikuar | 15:55

Prime Minister Edi Rama, during a meeting with the largest entrepreneurs in Albania, urged the latter to put the government to the test.

He said corruption is a wound to be fought and urged them to shorten the requirements of corrupt officials, test the system by reporting complaints.

“I urge all of you to avoid taking the short-path by choosing the informality as a solution for your issues. However, I want to tell you that you have to test us and if things will not proceed in the right direction than you may choose to deal with the dark side of the administration”.

The prime minister said he was not asking entrepreneurs to spy on, but helping to establish a new standard in the country.

He urged major Albanian companies to help the government in fighting informality, as according to him informality first hurt large companies./tvklan.al