Sekretari i OSBE uron Metën

epa04185012 Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Deshchytsia (L) meets with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier (R) in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 April 2014. Seven observers from Vienna-based OSCE and five Ukrainian officers were detained by separatists in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, on 25 April 2014 and are held captive on charges of espionage. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO