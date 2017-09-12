Serbian Prime Minister: Dialogue with Kosovo will start on October

Publikuar | 22:27

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that the new phase of internal dialogue with Kosovo will begin in October, and stressed that it is the right time for this, since according to him this is the essence of the their political future.

Vucic also stated that the president had supported the decision of the Serbian List to enter the Kosovo Government and that since 1999 for the first time Albanian parties do not constitute the majority. / KlanKosova