SP requires CEC chairman dismissal

Publikuar | 14:44

Socialist MP Taulant Balla has stated that the Socialist Party will initiate procedures for dismissing the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Klement Zguri.

According to Balla, the dismissal of Klement Zguri is requested due to the Mayor of Mallakastra Agron Kapllanaj, for which the prosecutor requested the removal of the mandate due to the decriminalization law.

A few days ago, the CEC did not abolish Mayor Kapllanaj’s mandate. SP group leader Taulant Balla says CEC chairman Clement Zguri did not review the Prosecution’s decision which violates the law./tvklan.al