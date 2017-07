Thaçi: Dialogu duhet të mbyllet me normalizimin e plotë të raporteve

epa05837072 President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci gestures during a press conference at his cabinet in Pristina, Kosovo 08 March 2017. Hashim Thaci backed up his decision he took on 07 March 2017 to submit to the Parliament the draft law on transforming the Kosovo Security Forces (KSF) into an Army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has released a statement saying that on 08 March 2017 he has spoken to Hashim Thaci to convey the serious concerns of NATO Allies about recent proposals by the Kosovo authorities to transform the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into an armed force, without a constitutional change. However, should the mandate of the KSF now evolve in the way proposed, NATO will have to review its level of commitment, particularly in terms of capacity-building he said in the statement. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ