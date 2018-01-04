Three Albanians escape from prison in Greece

Publikuar | 15:21

Three Albanians escaped from their detention center around midnight in Attica’s Athens area. According to Greek media, one of the Albanians is accused of murder and two others for drug trafficking.

Together with the three Albanians, another prisoner from Georgia who was also in detention cells tried to escape. But his attempt failed and was arrested in the yard by prison guards.

Greek authorities say that three Albanians had sealed the iron bars of the cell on the second floor, on the back of the building. Then they went down using the sheet from the window and walked away, but it was not yet known how they could escape without being noticed by the guards.

Greek press reports say the three Albanians and the Georgian were being held in a room ready to be transferred to the Court. The escape resulted successful for the three Albanians, but not for Georgian who was caught in time. He is also accused of murder.

Meanwhile, police have begun massive control over the entire area around the prison to seek traces of fugitives. For the moment, their names have not been made public, but it’s thought they are 38, 35 and 27 years old./tvklan.al