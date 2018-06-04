Tourism, international media: “Albania, the New Croatia”

Publikuar | 16:59

The development of Albanian tourism has drawn the attention of prestigious international media, inviting tourists to discover Albania. American prestige “Kond Nast” ranks Albania among the 20 top world tourism destinations this season alongside San Fancisco, Lisbon, Ibiza, New York. The magazine reads that Albania country is on the path of becoming a new Croatia.

While the French prestige “Liberasion” lists 5 cities that can be visited during the summer season. The list is headed by tourist areas along the Vlora – Saranda coast. The French daily stops at Dhermi describing it as a livable San Trope, with virgin beaches, unique nature, and recently restored old flats.

Berat and Gjirokastra draw attention due to the unique Ottoman architecture stretching across the slopes of the mountains and the medieval castles on top. It describes Korça city as the small Paris, with the footsteps of a century-old French culture. While for Pogradec are highlighted the lively lakeside beaches. Well, the Albanian tourism has been done by the blog Swedishnomad./tvklan.al