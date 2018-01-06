Tragic accident in Greece, Albanian young couple dead

Publikuar | 16:36

An Albanian couple has remained killed by a tragic accident in Greece. It is learned that the driver of the vehicle an Albanian man, 35, and his wife, 25, have passed away.

According to Greek media the incident occurred today in the province Xorterou – Koimisis in Seres, Greece, when the driver lost control and the car struck metal barrages.

Meanwhile the 2 years old daughter of the Albanian couple has been slightly injured./tvklan.al