US and EU: General Prosecutor to be elected by simple majority

Publikuar | 15:22

The Embassy of the United States of America and the European Union delegation in Albania reacted this Thursday to the debate regarding the election of the Prosecutor General. The international diplomats that they support the opinions of OPDAT and EURALIUS, according to which the mandate of the chief prosecutor has been completed and the Assembly should elect a provisional chief prosecutor with a simple majority.

In a reaction from the US Embassy in Tirana, Ambassador Donald Lu emphasizes that he supports the legal opinion that OPDAT and EURALIUS have given to the Parliament.

“The constitution and law for prosecution are clear. The US Embassy supports the legal opinion that OPDAT and EURALIUS have given to Parliament. We urge the Parliament to implement the law”.

In the same line is the European Union delegation in Albania.

In a response to this issue, the EU says “The law on the organization and functioning of the prosecution provides for clear transitional provisions – as confirmed by EURALIUS and OPDAT in their opinion in the Assembly. We invite the Assembly to proceed in full respect of the law”.

According to OPDAT, the new head of the prosecutor’s office is elected by simple majority and enough to be present in the hall to be 71 deputies.

The American mission, assisting Albania for years in the justice system and participating in the drafting of the Justice Reform, in his recommendation to the parliament, stated that the current Assembly has no legal basis to rely on to extend the mandate of the current chief prosecutor.

“There is no constitutional or legal authority for the Parliament to extend the mandate of the current General Prosecutor, after the expiration of his mandate. Rather, there is a clear provision that orders the appointment of a provisional General Prosecutor”.

According to OPDAT, the temporary prosecutor, in the conditions when the High Council of Prosecutor’s Office is not yet established, will elect by the Assembly./tvklan.al