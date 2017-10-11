Vasili: Ready for another territorial division

Publikuar | 17:50

Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI) has shown their readiness to supporting Democratic Party for a new territorial reform which could lead to increasing the number of administrative units.

Petrit Vasili, who was a member of the commission drafting the territorial division that limited the number of municipalities to 61 out of 380 municipalities and municipalities across the country, says it is open for a new reshuffle with the Democratic Party.

“Amendments are not a taboo. We had no taboo preventing us from amending 64 Articles of the Constitution. If this happens, there is no reason why we shouldn’t sit and consider it, but I believe that this is a vain call in relation to this majority.”

Vasili welcomes Blue Headquarters to join forces in an opposition front against the Socialist majority but says they have not yet decided modalities for how they will interact.

What joins the two opposition parties against the majority is criminality which, according to them, has seen an increase during the ruling of Edi Rama, and has even reached up to the State Police officers of the highest rank./tvklan.al