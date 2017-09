Vdes 21-vjeçari, theret më thikë në qafë

A man had died after he was stabbed during a mass fight near Deansgate - and four people have been arrested. Several other people were hospitalised after the violence - in which one man was glassed and two women were punched unconscious. Two police officers were also injured during the disturbing incident on John Dalton Street in Manchester city centre. Police were called at around 2.50am to a brawl involving men and women. It's believed the fighting began in the nearby Suburbia bar and club.