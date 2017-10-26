Vetting implementation begins with the Constitutional Court

Publikuar | 21:58

Vetting implementation starts at the Constitutional Court. A shortlist cast in this institution has selected 5 files judged by each of the judges of Constitutional Court .

These files belong to trials from 2013 to 2016.

Sources told Klan Television that 35 files have been selected in total, which will be forwarded to the Independent Qualification Commission after evaluations by the High Council of Justice.

The implementation of vetting law, part of the justice reform which is considered as a key reform for the country’s European Union integration, got the green light few days before the elections on June 25 when both political camps decided to set up the vetting bodies to deal with this process.

State administration institutions have started working on controlling the assets of justice officials who will be verified if they have made accurate declarations of registered properties and the money they have in the bank./tvklan.al