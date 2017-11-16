Vetting kicks off in Tirana’s prosecution

Publikuar | 15:28

Tirana’s prosecution becomes of vetting. Prosecutors running for the High Prosecutor’s Office will pass through the process.

Also under control will be the files of prosecutor Adriatik Cama, who has represented the prosecution body in the process of former deputy Mark Frroku.

The vetting bodies will filter the file of prosecutor Shpëtim Kurti, former deputy head of the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office or prosecutor Dritan Rreshka./tvklan.al