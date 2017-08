Vritet terroristi i Barcelonës

epa06154642 Spanish Minister of Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, shows a picture of alleged terrorist Younes Abouyaaqoub, identified as the driver of the van in the Barcelona massacre who is still missing, during a press conference after chairing the anti jihaddist pact meeting held in Madrid, Spain, 21 August 2017, after the terrorist attacks in Catalonia. At least 15 people were killed and some 130 others injured after cars crashed into pedestrians on the La Rambla boulevard in Barcelona and on a promenade in the coastal city of Cambrils on 17 August. Spanish police have stated that the attacks in Barcelona and in Cambrils were linked. The so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) in the meantime has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Spanish police are still hunting for the driver of a van who perpetrated the deadly attack in Barcelona. EPA/J.J. GUILLEN