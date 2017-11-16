“Youths participation in politics, crucial importance”

Publikuar | 14:57

The President of the Republic, Ilir Meta received in a meeting Mr. Robert Benjamin, Director for Central and Eastern Europe at the American Democratic Institute (NDI).

President Meta praised NDI’s valuable contribution to Albania in promoting democratic processes for enhancing transparency, integrity in politics and supporting civil society.

Emphasizing the importance of youth participation through civil society and political parties, President Meta welcomed the support and the opportunity that NDI has offered to Albanian youth to point out in their individuality as future leaders to assume more responsibility.

The Head of State underlined the importance of investment for qualified young people to stay in Albania as an asset to be invested in the benefit of the country’s future.

President Meta also appreciated NDI’s active involvement in advancing political party finance reform through cross-party dialogue and independent civil society monitoring, hoping to boost financial transparency and political party integrity.

President Meta and Benjamin also talked about developments in the region, and the importance of strengthening voice and civil society representation for each country and for the region as a whole./tvklan.al