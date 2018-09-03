18 babies per year abandoned at the Tirana maternity hospital

Although Albania saw a decrease of the abandoned children from year to year, again this phenomenon remains alarming. According to doctors, about 18 children per year are abandoned at Queen Geraldine’s maternity hospital in Tirana.

“This phenomenon can be parallel to the cultural level of a population; the figures are decreasing from year to year. During 2016-2017 there are 16-18 children abandoned per year. 8 have been abandoned for this year”, Obstetrician Maksim Gjoni says.

According to social workers, the category of people who abandon newborns in 80% of cases is students as well as girls from the countryside.

“Mainly this target group comes from districts, small suburbs and villages. In 80 percent of cases, is students who are affected by this phenomenon”, Artemisa Pulaj, a social service worker at the Koço Gliozheni maternity hospital says.

However, there are also cases of births from minors.

Most abandoned babies, according to doctors, are adopted by young couples. However, at a time when the Albanian population is shrinking, the number of births is decreasing and the death toll is rising, experts recommend the new families should be provided more support./tvklan.al