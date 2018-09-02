550 kg of marijuana seized in Italy, Albanian arrested

Guardia di Finanza seized on Sunday in Brindisi a speedboat trying to traffic 550 kg of marijuana from Albania. The Italian guard managed to stop the 6.5m long vehicle after a few hours of offshore pursuit.

A 29-year-old Albanian trafficker and a 33-year-old Italian were arrested.The Guardia di Finanza ‘s agents seized 67 bags of marijuana.

As the Italian police press release says, the operation was finalized thanks to information that the Albanian authorities sent to the Italian side through the Albanian police liaison office in Italy.

Since the start of 2018, the Guardia di Finanza of Puglia has arrested 35 squatters and sequestrated 14 tons of marijuana in 14 seized cargoes./tvklan.al