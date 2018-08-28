80% of fire cases are arson

Arson continues to be a problem even this summer season, though in a number of dozen times less than a year ago. This is confirmed in an interview with TV Klan, Director of Civil Emergencies, Haki Çako. According to Çako, from June to August there were recorded 73 cases of fire.

“80% of cases are intentional fires set by people who aim either to damage the wealth of citizens or to open pastures for cattle. Up to now there have been 73 cases of fire in the country and 1 prosecuted in Kombinat”.

Two were the worst cases during the summer season.

“The most worrying fires were the one in the Semani forest, where 7 hectares of shrubs and pine trees were burned, and the fire near the city of Lushnja”.

Unlike a year ago where more than 300 cases of fire were recorded and about 14,000 ha of land were burned, this year the number is tens of times smaller.

“The total burned area is about 30 ha compared to 362 cases or 14 thousand ha burned down in 2017”.

Speaking about Civil Emergency Capabilities, Çako said that over 1400 people are available for any emergency as well as hundreds of vehicles escorted by firefighters as well as the lifeboat and lifeboat./tvklan.al