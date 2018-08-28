Albania is emptying at an alarming rate, sociologists say

2018 saw a record number of applications for American lottery.

“Citizens want to leave for a better life, for more opportunities”.

Data from the US Department of State speak for 367,000 Albanians wanting to leave the country, nearly 3 times more than a year ago. According to sociologists, these figures are alarming.

“Naturally, the figure is alarming and there are two conclusions you can draw: One, Albanians are concerned about their present and future, and two, it is an indicative of the need to accelerate reforms that can affect the mitigation of the phenomenon”, sociologist Gëzim Tushi says.

The Albanians’ wish to leave the country comes as a result of two factors.

“The causes and conditions that determine this delayed emigration have external and internal factors, the process of globalization has created the idea that the labor market and the external factor is the West’s influence on our country. There is a lot of internalities, high levels of unemployment, low quality of life, high level of crime and manifestations that affect the living standard”.

At a time when the Albanian population is shrinking, increasing the number of retirees and lowering the birth rate, for sociologists the outbreaks become even more disturbing for the society, as the outgoing age group is a working-age population./tvklan.al