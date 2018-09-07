Albania-Israel, 670 police forces at Elbasan arena

Some 670 Police Forces will be available for the Albania-Israel football game that will take place this Friday at 20:45 p.m at the Elbasan Arena Stadium.

To avoid any possible incident, in addition to the 670 Special Forces and local police units, the Antiterrorism Unit will be also at the stadium. There is also a joint working group between the police and the prosecutor’s office. Some dozen people known as radicals are under the surveillance of police forces and other agencies.

Two years ago, four people were arrested in Shkodra city after being involved in the attack on “Loro Borici” stadium./tvklan.al