Albania opened the doors for 20 emigrants, PM Rama explains the purpose

Albania has sheltered 20 emigrants blocked in Catania Harbour, Italy since August 20. But according to Prime Minister Rama the purpose of that decision from the Albanian authorities is not the reach the Albania’s favor in the EU integration process.

“We could not stand being the spectator in this disgrace that people who had fled from hell returned to prisoners of political and European impotence. There was no secret purpose”.

At the November meeting that the Albanian and Kosovo government will take place in Peja, the final decision will be taken to remove all customs barriers between the two countries.

This is one of the many issues that were discussed at the second informal meeting Prime Minister Rama welcomed in the Durrës government villas with the region’s counterparts, where was also the Enlargement Commissioner Hahn and the EBRD Director.

The latter, as all participants agreed, is the largest fund for projects in the region with 10 billion euros.

Another issue that seems to take the lead and took some time for discussion at this meeting was to reach an agreement on the abolition of roaming tariffs in Balkan countries that are not yet part of the EU.

Increasing employment among young people in the common European future and the implementation and strengthening of the Regional Economic Zone 1 were other topics that were discussed at the meeting where they were missing for objective reasons, as Prime Minister Rama, the Prime Minister of Serbia and the heads of government Macedonia, Bulgaria and Bosnia./tvklan.al