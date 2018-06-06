Albanian citizen running cocaine network in Spain

Publikuar | 15:19

An Albanian citizen admitted before the Pontevedra Court of Spain that he was the head of an international drug trafficking network.

Afrim Haxhijahja cooperated with another Portugese trafficker, Vítor Cardoso.

He admitted that he took the drug in Valencia and then it was sent to a residence in Pontevedra, where it was afterwards delivered.

Along with the two arrested, another Albanian citizen, Esmerald Laci, was also caught. The latter admitted to the Spanish authorities that his job was collecting the money after the drug was delivered.

The Spanish prosecution requested 60 years in prison for all members of this criminal group.