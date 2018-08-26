Albanian politicians react on Sen.John McCain’s death

Political leaders of the country have conveyed their condolences for the US Senator John McCain’s death that passed away at the age of 81. President Ilir Meta was the first to express condolences, followed Prime Minister Edi Rama and then opposition leader Lulzim Basha.

Meta has described the of McCain’s passing as a bitter news for all Albanians. Meta praises Senator John McCain as one of the determined supporters of Kosovo’s cause for its freedom and independence.

“Senator John McCain’s death is bitter news for me and for all Albanians.

Today, a war hero and a great patriot, the man who served his nation with selflessness, heroism, and unparalleled honesty, passed away. He served human freedom and human rights in the world and especially in the Balkans.

Senator McCain was one of the determined backers of Kosovo’s cause and for its freedom and independence. He became one of the main supporters of Albania’s membership and of our region in NATO, for which all Albanians are grateful. Dedicated people such as McCain on the rights and freedoms of the oppressed peoples in the world have made the United States a leader in democracy and increased its sympathy to the whole world. Today Albanians lost a unique and irreplaceable friend. May his soul rest in peace”!

Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, has written a condolence message and praise at the same time for the contribution of US Senator John McCain.

Senator John McCain lived his life as an unbroken battle for the values embodied in being in the United States of America. He was also a good friend of Albania with whom we shared the same thoughts. Thank you for all and rest in peace Senator.

DP Chairman Lulzim Basha has also published on Facebook a message of condolence. Basha has described McCain as an unbeatable warrior for the cause of freedom.

The Albanian nation lost a great friend. The unbeaten warrior for the cause of freedom, Senator McCain, was a powerful voice alongside the battles of Albanians for freedom, democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration. Everlasting gratitude for this hero and the warmest condolences to his family and American friend people. May his soul rest in peace./tvklan.al