Albanian ship rescues a speedboat with emigrants

Publikuar | 14:07

Albanian ship Butrinti in collaboration with Turkish and Greek Coast Guard has rescued a speedboat with 36 persons on board at the Aegean Sea.

The news was announced by the Albanian Defense Minister, Olta Xhaçka, who said that 12 of the survivors were children and 15 women.

“Albanian ship Butrint continues the good work in the Aegean Sea. In co-operation with the Turkish and Greek coastguards, they have rescued a boat with 36 people on board. 36 emigrants departing from the Turkish coasts were handed over to the Greek Coast Guard to continue the procedures in the Chios island”, Xhaçka wrote./tvklan.al