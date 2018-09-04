Amendments on compensation law for former political prisoners

The government has decided to change the law on compensation for the former political prisoners, limiting the allocation o only to the first circle of family members.

Klan Television has provided a copy of the law approved by the Council of Ministers, which is sent to the Assembly for approval.

The Ministry of Finance requires the receivers of compensation to be the first circle of family members consisting on the parents of the person who had the status of political prisoner, spouse, children, siblings and brothers and nephews or grandchildren.

When these beneficiaries are not found, the amount will be returned to the state budget.

The changes were announced earlier this year by Minister Arben Ahmetaj, who said the law needs a restriction, as there are many unjustly benefiting parties./tvklan.al