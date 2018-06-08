Austrian MP: We are Pro EU negotiations, but concerned of Xhafaj issue

Publikuar | 14:11

“We support the opening of negotiations at the end of June. But we are concerned about “Xhafaj” issue. The case of Minister Fatmir Xhafaj should be handled reliably so that to support Albania’s journey to the European Union”.

This is what the representative of the Austrian People’s Party Reinhold Lopatka said at a press conference with Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha.

Lopatka said that another problem is the crime of Albanians in Europe.

“I also have to point out the fact that Austrian citizens are concerned about the crimes of Albanians in Europe”.

Basha during the speech said he has asked Austrian representatives to support Albania at the opening of the negotiations, but he also told them about the situation in which the country is.

“On behalf of the opposition, I wanted the Austrian Democrats to do everything to open the negotiations.

This decision will be taken at the end of June. We told our Austrian friends that we have serious problems and are committed to solving these problems. By opening the negotiations the government will be pressured and they will reduce the crime and corruption”./tvklan.al