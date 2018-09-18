Basha: Political vetting, a national emergency

Opposition says the political vetting should start on Friday. Lulzim Basha made a warning to the parliamentary speaker Gramoz Ruçi, whom the opposition earlier addressed to a letter asking for the initiation of procedures for reviewing its constitutional initiative.

“Albanians do not have time to wait. Friday to convene the session of the Legislative Council and the Law Commission, Ruçi should convene the Council of Rules to launch without delay the procedure for reviewing the amendments to the political vetting. It is an emergency to proceed immediately”.

Another message addressed to his political opponent, PM Edi Rama, who warned that the pro-government vote would determine the institutional and political behavior of the opposition, leaving open every scenario, from the parliament’s boycott to the non-entry.

“If you do not vote the political vetting, let all Albanians know that there is no institutional recourse and no other way to deal with crime politically and institutionally and the consequences will be discussed with Albanians to give the final answer”./tvklan.al