Berisha in “Opinion”: Kosovo –Serbia border correction, not a European concept

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, invited on the Opinion TV show spoke about the idea of the exchange of territories between Kosovo and Belgrade.

According to Berisha, Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi and Edi Rama are part of the project that is originated in Belgrade.

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha commented on one of the most sensitive issues of the moment, a possible agreement between Kosovo and Serbia involving the borders correction.

For Berisha, the idea comes directly from Belgrade and part of it is Hashim Thaçi.

Berisha said the goal of the Serbs is to create a precedent for taking the Serb republic in Bosnia, but there is no similarity between Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to him, a potential agreement between Kosovo and Serbia can provoke the re-emergence of conflicts in the Balkans. Albanians may require territories outside their borders.

Regarding the political situation in Albania, Berisha gave a clear message to the Democratic Party that the election of Prime Minister Edi Rama would be a suicide for the opposition.

Berisha backed the opposition’s proposal for political vetting, but said it would be self-indulgence for the opposition if it entered the elections without first cracking down Edi Rama’s government./tvklan.al