Businessman Edmond Bego released from prison in Greece

Greek authorities have released businessman Edmond Bego arrested 6 days ago when returning from vacation on Corfu Island at the Qafe-Bote border point.

Interpol Rome has responded to the Greek police confirming that the 49-year-old had no legal issues and there was no conviction to settle in the neighboring country for drug trafficking charges.

For this reason Bego has been released and is expected to return in Albania after receiving his personal belongings.

Edmond Bego was convicted in 2008 by the Torino-based Court of Appeal with 11 years imprisonment for drug trafficking and involvement in a criminal organization. He was arrested in Albania in 2009 and in 2010 the recognition of the sentence was received in Italy by the Supreme Court where he was finally sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison.

But the businessman was jailed for only 1 year and 11 months. In November 2011, the Kruja Court converted the remaining sentence into conditional release. Also, State Police confirmed that there was no national or international arrest warrant for Bego. The opposition accused Socialist Party MP, Taulant Balla, of knowing and being friend with Bego. Meanwhile, Balla admitted at a press conference on Tuesday that he knew the 49-year-old, but didn’t provide him any political favor./tvklan.al